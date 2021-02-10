William Andrew Yates, 84, passed away Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at his home in Dry Creek, MS. He was born on Saturday, December 12, 1936 to Marvin and Lizzie-Frances Yates. Mr. Yates enjoyed raising game chickens and spoiling his grandchildren. He was a graduate of Pine Grove High School. Mr. Yates married the love of his life, Catherine Yates, in April 1956. He was a member Paul's Chapel Church in Dry Creek. A Celebration of Life will be at 2:00 P.M. Friday, February 12, 2021 at Paul's Chapel Church, county road 601 Booneville, MS, with Bro. Tim Bullock and Bro. Rex Bullock officiating. Burial will be in Paul's Chapel Cemetery. Services are under the direction of McMillan Funeral Home. At the request of the family, face coverings are required. The Celebration of Life will be livestreamed on Paul's Chapel Church Facebook page. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Catherine Yates; one daughter, Buffie Yates Moore (Jason); one sister, Nancy "Susie" Yates; one brother-in-law, Jodie Criswell; one sister-in-law, Doris Jumper; one granddaughter, Annie Byrd (Ben); three grandsons, Colby Moore, Ethan Yates, and Sam Yates; one step-granddaughter, Emma Grace Bryant; one great-grandson, Ridge "Baby Ben" Byrd; one great-granddaughter, Lottie Bell Byrd; and a host of nieces and nephews.. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Wendell Yates; and two sisters, Virginia Grisham, and Louise Bullock. Pallbearers are Jerry Mauney, Doug Hargett, Johnny Parks, Corey Hargett, Rocky Carpenter, and Mike Robbins. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M. Friday at Paul's Chapel Church. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
