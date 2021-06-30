Jimmy Thomas Yeager, 67, passed away Friday, June 25, 2021, at his home in Holly Springs .Graveside. Services will be on July 2, 2021 2:00p.m. at Slayden Cemetery Lamar, MS . Visitation will be on Friday July 2,2021 11:00 - 1:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Slayden Cemetery .Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of services.

