Thomas Odell Yeager, 83, passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022 at New Albany Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was born March 16, 1939 to Eart Yeager and Fletus Presley Yeager. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved spending time with his family at gatherings and holidays. Funeral Service will be 1:00 pm Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Lee Memorial Funeral Home with Bro. John Macalister officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park Visitation will be 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Lee Memorial Funeral Home. He is survived by seven children, Gregory Yeager (Deane) of McEwen, TN, Kay Price (Jerry) of Ecru, Sherry Tackett of Ecru, Debbie Yeager of Tupelo, Tanya Treadaway (Michael) of Ecru, Tony Yeager of Mantachie, and Casey Yeager of Mantachie; mother of his children, Mary Yeager Moore of Tupelo; sister, Glinda Dale Guess of Blue Springs; brother, Joe Thomas "JT" Yeager of Furrs; 11 grandchildren, Desiree Racheford (Brad) Shawn Gregory Yeager (Hannah), Alexis Dion Jordon (Hunter), Jeremy Price (Nichole) Daniel Owens, Jamie Tackett (Taylor), Bradley Tackett (Makenzie), Joel Yeager, Ryan Clayton (Angela), Logan Treadaway, and Austin Treadaway; and 14 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by parents, Eart Yeager and Fletus Presley Yeager; brother, Billy Joe Yeager; and sister, Linda Yeager. Pallbearers will be Joel Yeager, Ryan Clayton, Bradley Tackett, Jamie Tackett, Logan Treadaway, Austin Treadaway, and Jeremy Price. Honorary pallbearers will be Gregory Yeager and Jerry Price.
