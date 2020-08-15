A sweet, faithful and committed Christian woman, Tina Denley Yeager, met her Lord and Savior in her eternal heavenly home passing peacefully surrounded by her family at her Nettleton home on Friday, August 14, 2020 She was 67 years old and had struggled about a month with pulmonary issues. Tina was born in Tallahatchie County, Charleston, MS on May 26, 1953 to the late Hayden and William Denley. Tina had a heart of gold and loved people. She never met a stranger. She loved her time volunteering at the Nettleton Faith Food Pantry, where she made hundreds of friends that loved her and she loved back. Tina was a school bus driver for 23 years, first in Tallahatchie Co. Schools and later with Nettleton Public Schools. She petted her "babies" and enjoyed watching them grow up and become adults. A faithful member of Victory Baptist Church in Nettleton, where she often "got happy with the Holy Ghost," Tina was a prayer warrior and a huge fan of Gospel Music especially the Gaither's and Sister Vestal Goodman and the Happy Goodman Family. Tina enjoyed helping others in the spirit of the Golden Rule as well as quilting and cross stitching. Her purpose filled life including God first, Family second and her love of her brothers and sisters in Christ. Her children and their families were blessings to her. A service celebrating her life will be held at 10:30 AM Monday, August 17, 2020 at Victory Baptist Church in Nettleton with Rev. Robert Fowlkes and Rev. Jesse Strider officiating. Burial will follow in Jones Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 PM-7PM today at Victory Baptist Church and one hour prior to the service on Monday. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their longtime friends. Tina is survived by her loving husband, Larry Yeager, to whom she was married in Charleston on March 3, 1989; her babies, Payton, Kasie, Hunter, Tarrah and Benley Barnett; a daughter, Keva (Denise) Payne; two granddaughters, Shanna (Eric) Bryan and Jaylin Payne; three great-grandkids, Surri, Shiloh and Steeler; one sister, Elizabeth Seymore; her sisters in Christ, Patsy (Gary) Ryan, Maggie Snelson, Barbara Flood, Pat (Durell) Hall, Marolyn (Joe) Hester, Martha (Robert) Fowlkes and Alisa Homan; a special niece and nephew, Wendy and Charles Raney; and hundreds of other friends she loved dearly. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hayden and William Denley, her twin brother, Terry Denley, a sister, Ruby Melton, and two brothers, Ronald and Randy Denley, a great grandson, Sterlyn Bryan and a special nephew, Dusty Snelson. Pallbearers are Hunter Barnett, Willie Lockett, Waylon Powell, Gary Ryan, Charles Raney, Brian Holland and Jackie Pate. Honorary pallbearers are Joe Hester and Durell Hall. Memorials may be made to Victory Baptist Church, 253 East Main St., Nettleton, MS, or Faith Food Pantry, 389 CR 452, Nettleton, MS 38858. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
