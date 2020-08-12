Frederick Hershel Yeakley

Frederick Hershel Yeakley, 66, resident of Corinth, passed away Thursday evening, August 6, 2020 at North Alabama Medical Center in Florence, AL following an extended illness. Services will be private. Arrangements provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mr. Yeakley was born January 9, 1954 in Los Angeles, California and was a graduate of Long Beach Polytechnic High School. He was employed in the security department of various trucking companies in Michigan before moving to Alcorn County. A Christian and avid conversationalist, Mr. Yeakley will be remembered for his sense of humor, kind nature , his "heart of gold" and his love for children. Watching television, listening to music and helping others were favorite pastimes. His memory will be shared by a sister, Melissa Tabor (Chuck Cartwright) of Dumas, a niece, Audryanna Tabor and a great nephew, Nicholas Cody Windham, Jr., both of Ripley. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the family at ripleyfuneralhome.com

