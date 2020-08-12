Frederick Hershel Yeakley, 66, resident of Corinth, passed away Thursday evening, August 6, 2020 at North Alabama Medical Center in Florence, AL following an extended illness. Services will be private. Arrangements provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mr. Yeakley was born January 9, 1954 in Los Angeles, California and was a graduate of Long Beach Polytechnic High School. He was employed in the security department of various trucking companies in Michigan before moving to Alcorn County. A Christian and avid conversationalist, Mr. Yeakley will be remembered for his sense of humor, kind nature , his "heart of gold" and his love for children. Watching television, listening to music and helping others were favorite pastimes. His memory will be shared by a sister, Melissa Tabor (Chuck Cartwright) of Dumas, a niece, Audryanna Tabor and a great nephew, Nicholas Cody Windham, Jr., both of Ripley. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
78°
Clear
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 89F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Tonight
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: August 13, 2020 @ 12:24 am
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.