Sidney Earl Yielding, 72, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at NMMC-Tupelo, MS. Earl was born in Mantachie, MS and was a second generation gifted carpenter and home builder. He served the Lord in many different capacities. He loved to teach and was a Sunday School teacher and Godly mentor for many. He served in Central America for seven years as a missionary at a boys Vocational School. He taught woodworking, carpentry, and Bible. Most importantly, he was an avid pursuer of God. He loved God's Word and his family and worked diligently to be an example for his family. He will be greatly missed by family and many friends. Earl is survived by his wife, Linda Reed Yielding; son, Jeremy Edward Yielding(Stephanie); daughter, Kyra Yielding Moncrief(Andy); grandchildren, Sidney Cason Moncrief, Addyson Rose Munns(John), Preston Yielding, Evan Yielding, and Emmie Yielding; and a great granddaughter, Macie Munns. Earl is preceded in death by his parents, Preston and Tommie Yielding; brother, Bobby Dale Yielding; and sister, Martha Lidtke. Funeral Service will be 1PM, Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Woodland Baptist Church with Bro. Justin Varnon officiating. Burial will be in Mantachie Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Cason Moncrief, John Munns, Preston Yielding, Evan Yielding, and Roger Lidtke. Visitation will be Friday, August 7, 5-8PM at Woodland Baptist Church and Saturday, August 8, 12PM until service time at Woodland Baptist Church.
