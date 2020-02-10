Frances Yielding, 82, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020, at NMMC Hospice. She was born February 19, 1937 to the late Trenton Joe Lesley and the late Mary Azzie Nanney Lesley. She was a member of Morning View Baptist Church in Mantachie which she attended until her confinement at home. She was a former factory worker. For the past several years, she enjoyed working word searches, reading her Bible, and watching hummingbirds outside her window. A memorial service will be 1:00 pm on Wednesday February 12, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Chris Burrows officiating. Visitation will begin at 11:00 am Wednesday until service time. Survivors include her sons: Edward (Imogene) Yielding of Fulton, Donald (Norma) Yielding, and Freddy (Janice) Yielding both of Mantachie; grandchildren: Dr. Meghan (Alan) Cates, Ashley (Josh) Dees, Erin (Jason) Carter, Jim Ed Yielding (fiance'-Candace Duncan), Alicia Michelle (Matthew) Williams, Chris Yielding, Lori Mims; and 15 grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Fred Yielding; brother, J.C. Lesley; infant son, Billy Joe Yielding; infant granddaughter, Mary Allison Yielding Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
60°
Cloudy
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Periods of rain. Low 47F. SE winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Localized flooding is possible..
Tonight
Periods of rain. Low 47F. SE winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Localized flooding is possible.
Updated: February 10, 2020 @ 6:14 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.