Tupelo, MS (38804)

Today

Periods of rain. Low 47F. SE winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 47F. SE winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Localized flooding is possible.