Frances Yielding, 82, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020, at NMMC Hospice. She was born February 19, 1937 to the late Trenton Joe Lesley and the late Mary Azzie Nanney Lesley. She was a member of Morning View Baptist Church in Mantachie which she attended until her confinement at home. She was a former factory worker. For the past several years, she enjoyed working word searches, reading her Bible, and watching hummingbirds outside her window. A memorial service will be 1:00 pm on Wednesday February 12, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Chris Burrows officiating. Visitation will begin at 11:00 am Wednesday until service time. Survivors include her sons: Edward (Imogene) Yielding of Fulton, Donald (Norma) Yielding, and Freddy (Janice) Yielding both of Mantachie; grandchildren: Dr. Meghan (Alan) Cates, Ashley (Josh) Dees, Erin (Jason) Carter, Jim Ed Yielding (fiance'-Candace Duncan), Alicia Michelle (Matthew) Williams, Chris Yielding, Lori Mims; and 15 grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Fred Yielding; brother, J.C. Lesley; infant son, Billy Joe Yielding; infant granddaughter, Mary Allison Yielding Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.