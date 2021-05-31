Willa Dean York, 88, of Dorsey, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021 at her home. She was born March 23, 1933 to Chloe Northcutt Lee and Cecil Horton Lee. She was a lifelong member of Dorsey Baptist Church. She and Alfred owned Itawamba Salvage and DAY Farm in Dorsey for many years. She was a devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother to her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. Visitation will be from 12:00pm to 2:00pm at Dorsey Baptist Church. Funeral service will be at 2:00pm Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Dorsey Baptist Church with Bro. Danny Rushing officiating. Burial will be in Dorsey Cemetery. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Alfred York; two sons, James Anthony "Tony" York (Darlene) and James Michael "Moe" York; one daughter, Karan Lee Woods (Mike); 12 grandchildren, Willie York (Kristi), Tyler York, George Farris (Gina), Matthew Farris (Brittany), Ed York (Britni), Christy Houston (Russ), Josh Estes (Stephanie), Veronica Ruth (Josh), Pat Brown (Melissa), Boomer Woods (Alex), Rob Woods (T.J.), and Stuart Woods (Shelley); 33 great grandchildren; nine great great grandchildren; and one sister, Mary Deal Vance "Kat. She is preceded in death by her parents and daughter-in-law, Valorie Lynn York. Pallbearers will be Willie York, Tyler York, Pat Brown, Boomer Woods, Rob Woods, Stuart Woods, Ed York, and Christy Houston.
