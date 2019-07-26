Jane York, 86, died Friday, July 26, 2019, at CountryWood Plantation Assisted Living in Mantachie. She was born July 24, 1933, in Pollard County, Arkansas, to Cecil Tylie and Kathleen Carrico Ozier. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. She was a book-keeper at W.E.L.O. and later at Tindall Automotive Parts. She enjoyed sewing and her flowers, and was an avid reader. She especially enjoyed reading her Bible. Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Tim Tutor officiating. Burial will be in the Dorsey Memorial Cemetery. Survivors include two daughters, Sharon Miles (Tim) of Dorsey, and Stephanie Baughn (Bob) of Tupelo; four grandchildren, Steve Miles (Amanda), T.J. Miles (Tami), Kim Morgan, and Jay Dupree; seven great grandchildren; 0ne great great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry W. York, who died in 2010; and her parents. Pallbearers will be Tim Miles, Bob Baughn, Jay Dupree, Steve Miles, and T.J. Miles. Visitation will be from noon until service time on Sunday at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton. The family gives a special thanks to CountryWood and Encompass Hospice. Online condolences can be shared at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
