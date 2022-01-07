Lockie Burrow Holmes York, of Holly Springs, died Thursday, January 6, 2022. She was born on October 11, 1936, to Martha Ellen Burrow and Henry DeVotie Holmes of Tunica, Mississippi. Lockie was the wife of the late William Elisha York of Holly Springs, Mississippi. She attended Mary Baldwin College for Women in Staunton, Virginia and graduated from the University of Mississippi in Oxford, where she was a member of Chi Omega Sorority. Lockie taught typewriting and business education at Marshall Academy in Holly Springs, and later, business education at Northwest Community College in Ashland, Mississippi. She was a member of the Holly Springs Garden Club, where she served as treasurer, and was president and treasurer of the Holly Springs Country Club. She was active in the First United Methodist Church, serving on the Pastor Parish Relations Committee, Council on Ministries, and she created and headed the churches Family Ministry. She leaves many friends, old and new, and she cherished the relationships she made during her lifetime. She loved to cook, and shared that passion with her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her children, William Elisha York, Jr. of Atlanta, and Laura Holmes York Dearman and Raymond Marion Dearman, Jr. of Memphis; her grandchildren, Raymond Marion Dearman III (Victoria) of Nashville and Lockie Monette Dearman Wade (Peyton) of Memphis; her great-grandchildren, Raymond Marion Dearman IV and William Scott Wade. She also leaves behind her sister, Martha Gerald Holmes Okin of Fernandina, Florida and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Martha Ellen Burrow Holmes and Henry DeVotie Holmes and her brothers, Henry DeVotie Holmes, Jr., John Franklin Holmes, and Andrew Battle Holmes. The family wishes to express gratitude to the staff of The Magnolia at Oxford Commons for their loving care and kindness. Visitation will be on Sunday, January 9, 2022, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Holly Springs Funeral Home, followed by the funeral, Monday, January 10, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, Holly Springs. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be made to the First United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 147, 175 East Van Dorn Ave, Holly Springs, MS 38635.
