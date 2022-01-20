Wallis Edward York, 89, passed away Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Pontotoc Extended Care. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Pontotoc and was the former owner of Pacific Heat and Air. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving during the Korean War. Survivors include his wife, Sarah McGee York; two daughters, Kathy York and Mitty York; 3 granddaughters; 4 great grandchildren; 1 brother, Bill York; and 2 sisters, Carol Sosa(Carlos) and Sandra Winger. He was preceded in death by his father, H. Wallis York; mother, Edna York; and sister, Patti Walker Sowle. Pallbearers will be Jimmy Montgomery, Mike Montgomery, Lynn McGee, Bobby McGee, and Tommy McGee. Honorary Pallbearers will be Raymond Montgomery, A.M. Norwood, and Glenn McGee. Services will be Monday, January 24, 2022 at 2PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Dr. Ken Hester officiating. Burial will follow in Wesley Chapel Cemetery-Houston, MS. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Visitation will be Monday, January 24th 12PM until service time.
