WEST POINT, MS -- Adell Young, 90, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020, at his home residence in West Point, MS. Services were Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Pool's Memorial Gardens. Visitation was held Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 10:30 AM -11:00 AM at Pool's Memorial Gardens. Burial followed at Pool's Memorial Gardens.

