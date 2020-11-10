Andrew Dell Young, 71, passed away Monday, November 02, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Strong Hill M.B. Church Cemetery. Burial will follow at Strong Hill M.B. Church Cemetery.

