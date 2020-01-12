Angela Rakestraw Young, 65, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital in Memphis. She was born April 2, 1954 in Tupelo to the late Tye and Jane Brown Rakestraw. She was an elementary school teacher for many years at East Union School. She loved her family, her job and school family and her dog, Topper. She attended The Orchard in Tupelo. Funeral services will be at 4:00p.m. Monday, January 13, 2020 at East Union School gymnasium with Principal Ray Kennedy officiating. Burial will be at Ellistown Cemetery. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by her daughter, Angela Hope Wilbourn (Rance) of Germantown, TN; two granddaughters, Montana Grace Bryan and Talley Mae Bryan; her mother-in-law, Bonnie Malone; two sisters, Sharon Rakestraw of Germany and Melissa Hamrick of Tupelo; a niece Haley Hamrick; three sisters-in-law, Lanette Tolar (Sammy), Janice Malone and Sharon Bramlitt (Steve); several nieces, nephews and great friends; and her cocker-spaniel, Topper. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William Allen Young; her grandmother, Mildred Grace Brown and her father-in-law, Alton Malone. Pallbearers will be Russell McBrayer, Rodney Mooneyhan, Kelly Farrar, Trey Jolly, Peyton Jolly and Elijah Jolly. Visitation will be on Monday from 3:00p.m. until 4:00p.m. at the East Union School Gymnasium. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, stjude.org For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
