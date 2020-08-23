Cearey "Bo" Lavell Young, 77, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020, at home with his family. He was born February 16, 1943 to the late George William Young and the late Hazel Paulene Eakes Miller in Philadelphia, MS. Bo was a dedicated Deacon of Fulton Church of God of Prophecy and would tell everyone he met about Jesus. He loved his family dearly and adored his beautiful wife of 56 years, Betty. Bo had a great love for his sports teams, the Ole Miss Rebels football, and Atlanta Braves. He enjoyed the outdoors, going Bass fishing, and bird hunting. Bo was known as a "people" person and enjoyed the company of his family, friends and just about anyone that he could talk to. He was a talented wood worker and loved working in his shop building chimes, bird houses, and squirrel feeders. Before his retirement, he worked for Senter Transit Mix for 40 years and after retirement, he and Betty owned and operated The Cake Corner in Fulton for many years. His great grandchildren describe him as the best BoBo on earth.. Private funeral services will be at 11:00 am on Tuesday August 25, 2020 at the Fulton Church of God of Prophecy with Bro. Jim Jackson, Bro. Billy Ewing, Bro. Tim Winters, and Scotty Nichols officiating. Burial will be in Harden's Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00am to 11:00 am on Tuesday August 25, 2020 at the Fulton Church of God of Prophecy. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Bo is survived by his wife of 56 years; Betty Jean Young, daughter; Regenia Young of Dorsey, Lisa (Baba) Young of Big Creek, MS, Christa Young of Tupelo, and Shanda (Linda Pace) Hinton of Booneville, grandchildren; Casey (Scotty) Nichols, Russ (Christy) Houston, Justin (Brandy) Murphy, Brandon Murphy, Gregory Young, Beth (Casey) Christien, Amy (Randal Gonzalez) Hinton, Joy (T.C.) Che', and Austin(Taylor) Hinton, 17 great grandchildren, siblings;, John (Carol) Young, Jerry (Sharon) Young, Willis Miller, Arthur Miller, Ricky Miller, Willis Miller, Arther Miller, Ricky Miller, Quincy (Ronnie) Crowe, Judy (Lee) Bowling, Patsy (Willie Charles) Smith, Marline Williams, Brenda (Dewayne) Apperson, Nora (Scott) Pinter, and a special niece, April (Chris) Nichols, and special nephew, Jaime (Bethany) Graham. He was preceded in death by his parents George William Young, and Hazel Paulene Miller, a sister, Shirley Faye Young, and 2 brothers, Denzil Lamar Young and Jimmy Miller. Pallbearers will be Russ Houston, Justin Murphy, Brandon Murphy, Gregory Young, Austin Hinton, and Scotty Nichols. Honorary pallbearers will be Jesse Stanley, and Jamie Graham. Memorials can be made to the Fulton Church of God of Prophecy, 462 Patton Drive, Fulton, MS 38843 Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
