Brenda Morton Young, age 81, passed away on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at her residence. She was born in Ecru to Willie Edward and Myrtle Estelle Tutor Morton. Brenda was a member of Victory Baptist Church. She enjoyed collecting, reading, watching Christian television and spending time with her animals. Services will be at 1:00 PM Saturday at Browning Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. David Hamilton officiating; burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home is honored to assist the family. Survivors include her daughter, Gale Young Mills (Joe); seven grandchildren, Patrick Benson (Kristie), Victoria Yates (Trevor), Montana Mills, Dallas Mills, Lauren Young Deaton (Bradley), Steven Young (Kelly) and Braylor Young; and eight great-grandchildren, Hunter and Paisley Benson, Grayson and Nixon Young, Carson, Aubrey, Madilyn and Grady Deaton. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Durwood Young; her son, Steve Young; two sisters, Geneva Morton Nix and Nita Morton Mounce and a brother, Billy Floyd Morton. Pallbearers will be Trevor Yates, Patrick Benson, Jacob Anderson, Wade Means, Steven Young, Mike Morton and Randy Mounce. Honorary pallbearer will be Joe Mills. Visitation will be on Saturday from 11 to 1 PM at the funeral home. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
