Calvin Leon Young, 84, passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020, from complications of COVID, surrounded by his family at his home. Calvin was a member of West Heights Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. He was the owner of Young's Tire Store, which opened in March 1966. Calvin loved being with his grandchildren and quail and deer hunting. Calvin is survived by his wife, Nell Young; his daughter, Angela Weaver (Charlie) of Houston; his son, Cal Young (Becky) of Pontotoc; grandchildren, Leigh Ann Mabry (Jerome) of Houston, Mallory Tedder (Caleb) of Houston, Courtney Duggar of Pontotoc, and Caleb Young of Pontotoc; and his great-grandchildren, Carter and Lara Tedder, Jack, Charlie, and Benjamin Mabry all of Houston, Taylor and Anslee Duggar of Pontotoc, Gabby Rhea, Caden and Caroline Young of Verona. Calvin was preceded in death by his parents, Audie Lee and Ruby Young; and his brother, Harvey Young. Services will be Monday, December 21, 2020 at 2 PM at West Heights Baptist Church with Dr. David Hamilton officiating. Masks and social distancing are required. Burial will follow in West Heights Baptist Church Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers will be Bobby Foreman, Gary Nanney, Jamie Wilson, Donnie Taylor, Carney Walden, and Scotty Stegall. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to West Heights Baptist Church. Visitation will be Monday December 21, 12 PM until service time.
