Charles Howard "Chuck" Young, 82, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020. He was born April 5, 1938, in Collins to Vernon and Texana Young. He graduated from Collins High school and earned his Bachelor's Degree from the University of Southern Mississippi. Chuck served his country in the United States Navy. After moving to Tupelo in 1972, he worked for Rockwell International. He owned and retired from Indian Head, LLC. He enjoyed operating his Ham radio, waxing the Mustang, going to the gun range, and Southern Miss football. He was a member of American Legion Post #49 and Tupelo Amateur Radio Club, and a die hard Republican. He attended The Orchard, was a Civil War history buff, and the senior radio operator for Wireless Prayers, an outreach program of the radio club. But above all else "Grandpa" loved spending time with his grandsons who he referred to as "the little guys" even after they reached their 20s. Services will be 11 AM Wednesday at Lee Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Will Rambo and Bro. Joe Young officiating. Burial with military honors will be in Lee Memorial Park and prayers offered by Dr. Tim Brown. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his daughter, Michele Turberville (Steve) of Tupelo; two grandsons, Josh Turberville and Drew Turberville both of Tupelo; one brother, Jimmy Young of Houston, TX and 4 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Don Young. Pallbearers will be Mike Pettigrew, John Repult, Tommy Carr, Allen Sudduth, Jim Waltress, and Robert Gaines. Honorary Pallbearers will be members of American Legion Post #49 and Tupelo Amateur Radio Club. Memorials may be made to Tupelo Veterans Museum - P.O. Box 7212 - Tupelo, MS 38802, American Legion Post #49, or The Orchard. Visitation will be 9 - 11 AM Wednesday preceding the service. For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
