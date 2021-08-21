David Wayne Young, was born on January 28, 1953 to Will Junior Young and the late Mildred Deloris Ruff Young. He was the second child born to this union. He departed for his heavenly home on Tuesday, August 17, on the road doing what he loved. David professed his faith at Blackland M.B. Church at an early age. He was active and faithful in Brotherhood and Usher's Auxiliaries, Culinary and even tried to sing. He was very talkative and loved by all. He attended Mary C. Wade Elementary School in Verona, MS. After, integration of schools, he attended Shannon High School in Shannon, MS. Truck driving was his passion. He provided over 45 years of faithful service to McCullough Steel and S & H Steel in Tupelo, and Shannon Steel Service, Inc. in Shannon, MS. His memories will be cherished by his children, Daryl M. Young (Fiancée Teresa Baker), Tupelo, MS; Tavarus T. Young, Phoenix, AZ; Roderick Young, Belden, MS; Crystal Buchanan (Fiancé' Chris), Saltillo, MS; granddaughter Precious U. Watson, Cordova, TN; one brother Jessie (Louise) Young, Clarence, LA; one sister Donna (Reginald) Williams, Tupelo, MS. He was loved by his nieces and nephews, Vanessa (Rev. Bryant) Southward, Sr., Tupelo, MS; Trista Marcellia, Montgomery, LA; Christopher (Tiffany) Young, Columbus, MS; Everette Partlow, Atlanta, GA; and great nieces and nephews Essence Partlow, Tupelo, MS; Kaitilyn Marcellia, Montgomery LA; Kyns'leigh Partlow, Saltillo, MS. Caleb, Cullen and Colin Southward, Tupelo, MS; and Javier Bush, Columbus, MS. A Walkthru Visitation will take place Sunday, August 22, 2021 from 1-3 p.m. at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. Burial will follow immediately at Red Hill Church Cemetery in Blue Springs, MS. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Dirctors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need."
