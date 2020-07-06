Marcia Fay Young, 76, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, at the Meadows in Fulton. She was born March 27, 1944 to the late Fred Graham and the late Mary Vivian Johnson Graham. She was a member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church. She enjoyed sewing, arranging flowers, and going shopping. She also loved spending time with her family and friends. A graveside service will be 10:00 am on Tuesday July 7, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery with Bro. Jimmy Dale Sartin officiating. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Survivors include her grandson, Tyler Young of Golden; sister, Helen Hall of Red Bay Preceded in death by her parents, husband, F.M. Young, son, Gregory Wade Young, 3 brothers and 1 sister Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
