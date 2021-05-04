Greta Lavonia Harville Young, 85, passed this earthly life on Monday, May 3, 2021, at Baptist Hospital-Calhoun. She was born October 29, 1935, in Calhoun City to the late parents Johnny Andrew Harville and Lora Dell Edwards Harville. Greta was an active member of Vardaman First Baptist Church. She previously worked for Seminole Apparel in Houston helping to provide for her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother to her loving family. She was preceded in death by her parents: Johnny Andrew Harville and Lora Dell Harville, her husband Bobby Gene Young, brothers: Donald Harville and Johnny Harville, Jr. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters: Suzanne Winter (Jay Huffman), Vardaman; Jeanette Morgan (Tom), Starkville; son: Andy Young (Angela), Maben; sisters: Sylvia Russell, Calhoun City; and Glenda Parker, Calhoun City; grandchildren: Bo Morgan, Starkville; Lisa Colburn, Vardaman; Amber Gill, Aberdeen; Kera Smith, Steens; and Bobby Morgan, Starkville; 5 great grandchildren and special friends: Kathi Funderburk and Lou Monger. Graveside service will be Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Pinecrest Memorial Garden, Calhoun City at 2:00 P.M. with Bro. Daniel Thompson officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:30 P.M. till service time Wednesday at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis, TN 37501. Parker Memorial Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Young family during this time of need and loss. Online condolence may be made at www.parkermemorialfuneralhome.com.
