96, of Booneville went home to her Heavenly Father on Sunday, April 26. She was a member of Oak Hill Baptist Church. Graveside services were held on Thursday, April 30 at 12:00 noon at Wolf Creek Cemetery in Booneville. Her loving memories and caring heart will always be remembered by her children: Charles Justice, Annie Justice, Robert Young, and Joann Norris. Her sibling: Myrtle Crockett, Guy Robinson, Lillie Dawkins, Rufus Robinson and Charlene McCluskey. 8 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and 19 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Young , a son James Robinson and her parents; John and Millie Robinson.
