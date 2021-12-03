66, passed away at his residence on Nov. 30, 2021. James "JICK" Young was born to his late parents, Leroy and Arie Lou Young on March 25, 1955 in Monroe Co. Jick was retired but was a jack of all trades. James "Jick" Henry Young is survived by his wife Melissa Young of 24 years. Five daughters; Jacqueline Young of Aberdeen, Chasity Young of Aberdeen, Felecia Neely of Amory, Anita Young of Aberdeen, and Jessica Garth of Amory. Three sons; James Tubbs (Tamika) of Amory, Quincy Page of Aberdeen, and Quintine Page of Aberdeen. One sister; Betty Robinson of Grand Rapids, Michigan. One brother; Leroy Young of Grand Rapids, Michigan. There are also 20 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. James Young was preceded in death by one sister; Gerdean Louis. Mother; Arie Lou Young and father; Leroy Young. The visitation will by Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 at from 4-6 p.m. at Pilgrim Rest MBC. The service will be Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Pilgrim Rest MBC, located at 335 N. Franklin St., Aberdeen, MS 39730 with Pastor Donald Page officiating. The burial will follow at the Aberdeen Oddfellows Cemetery. Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
