James Edward Young, 89. died Monday night, March 22, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. He was born in Earle, Arkansas, on August 16, 1931, the son of Clifford Bennie and Lovie Lee Bell Scott Young. Mr. Young had spent most of his working career as a maintenance mechanic in a meat packing plant. He was a member of Beulah Baptist Church of Myrtle, and he enjoyed spending time with and riding his horses. Mr. Young was a veteran of the United States Army, and will have a U. S. Army honor guard attend his burial service. Survivors include his wife of sixty-four years, Eunice McGregor Young, of Myrtle; three daughters, Rebecca Bateman, and husband, Tommy, of Cordova, TN, Gina Wheeler and husband, Jerald, of Walls, MS, and Susan Harkins and husband, Joe, of Piperton, TN; two brothers, Jimmy Young of Memphis, TN, and Bill Young of Southaven; three sisters, Betty Belue of Memphis, TN, Doris Pike and husband, Bubba, of Bartlett, TN, and Shirley Franks, and husband, Larry, of Arlington TN; four grandchildren, Lacey Bartolotta, Holly Parker, Briana Bateman, and Cody Embrey; and three great-grandchildren, Logan Parker, Jackson Bartolotta and Emilee Bartolotta. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Desmond Young and Jerry Young, and four sisters, Laverne Craven, Hazel Ruark, Lois Feree, and Helen Rice. Brother Marty Merritt will officiate the service on Friday, March 26, 2021, at 1:00 P. M., at Beulah Baptist Church, with burial following in Guinn Cemetery in Pontotoc County. Pallbearers are Cody Embrey, Tommy Bateman, Joe Harkins, Jason Butler, Clifford Belue, Butch Belue, Wayne Holcomb, and Jake Holcomb. Visitation will be held from 11:00 A. M. until service time on Friday at the Church. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Beulah Baptist Church Youth Fund. Online condolences may be made at glenfieldfuneralhome.com
