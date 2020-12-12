Jerry Dean Young, 70, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo. He was born June 7, 1950 in Pontotoc County. He graduated from Ingomar High School in 1970. He was the manager of Foodway in the 80's, manager of the New Orleans Famous Fried Chicken both in Houston and later became a salesman for Sysco. He was a big fan of baseball and Ole Miss. He was married to Peggy Young of Houston and they had three children, Deanna Smith (Andy) of Houston, Steven Young (Samantha) of Houston and Corey Young (Brittney) of Calhoun City. He had seven grandchildren, Justin Crenshaw (Rebekah), Ashley Smith (Tony), Hoyt Smith, Hunter Young, Brody Young, Gianna Young and Reese Young. Jerry loved to brag on all of his grandchildren. He had five great grandchildren, Keriella, Kaylie, Kyler Reeves, Elijah and Otto Crenshaw. He had one brother, Larry Young of Ingomar and three sisters, Faye Mays of Pontotoc, Barbara Kidd of Hurricane and Pat Smitherman of Memphis. He was preceded in death by his parents Frances Wise Andrews and Wiley Lee Young; two brothers, J W Nubbie, Gene Vaughn; three sisters, Blanche Tackett, Ollie Vaughn and Melvie Myrick. At his request there will be no public service. His children and grandchildren will have a private time at a later date to grant his wishes. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Pearson Chapel Church Celebrate Recovery, 512 CR 24 Houston, MS 38851 or God's House of Hope, P.O. Box 393 Nettleton, MS 38858. For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
