On Monday, May 10, 2021, Jimmie Lee Young, Jr. passed away peacefully. Jimmie L. "Baye" Young, Jr. was born on Tuesday, October 15, 1935 to Jimmie Lee and Ruby Odea Smith Young, in Tupelo. He was a lifetime member of Saint Paul United Methodist Church where he was very dedicated holding several leadership positions until his health failed. Jimmie graduated from George Washington Carver High School, located in Tupelo in 1953. In 1957, he earned a Bachelor's of Science in Industrial Education from Alcorn College now Alcorn State University. He went on to earn a Master's of Science in 1975 from MS State University. In 1958, Jimmie married the love of his life Helen Louise Davis on January 18. Helen and Jimmie shared a marriage of 63 years. To this beautiful union, four children-Jimmie, III ("Little Baye); Angela Marie, Samuel Julius, and Harriet Ruchelle were born. Jimmie Lee Young, III proceeded him in death. He leaves his devoted wife Helen Davis Young, his children Angela, Samuel, and Harriet (Norris Vincent Crump, Jr); grandchildren: Ryan W. Young, Jamahl A. DePriest (Tylease), Zachary H. Thomas, Havanna S. Young, Norris V. Crump, III (Trey), Maulana, and Sabir Young; great-grandchildren: Zion, Jade, and Kyngston. Sisters: Rowena Young Fielder (Arthur Jafa), and Nettie Young Davis; brothers-in-law: Arthur Jafa Fielder, Jr. (A.J.); Cottrell Davis, Sr.; and Quenton L. Davis, Sr. and a host of other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Tuesday, May 18, 2021 @1pm at St. Paul UMC Life Center. Burial will follow immediately at Springhill Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, May 17, 2021 from 4-6pm at St. Paul UMC Church. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need."
