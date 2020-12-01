Linda Gayle Young, 62, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020, at her residence after a lengthy illness. She was born September 17, 1958 in Tupelo to Earnest and Betty Lyles Stevens. Linda worked for 17 years at the North Mississippi Medical Center retiring as a Unit Coordinator. Linda loved her church, Sherman Pentecostal Church, where she and her husband Jimmy blessed many with their duets. She was a devoted mother and grandmother and cherished every moment spent with her family. Linda leaves behind her husband of 14 years, Jimmy Young; four children, Levi Kidd and wife, Angela of Southaven, Brad Kidd of Slidell, Louisiana, Sarah Carr and husband Scott of Tupelo; her mother, Betty Stevens of Belden; sister, Teresa McLaughlin of Oregon; brother, Tim Stevens of Belden; two step-daughters, Christin Ramos and husband Juan, of Marian, Arkansas and Hannah Young of West Memphis, Arkansas; and ten grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father and a daughter, Ashley Scott. A service celebrating Linda's life will be 2 p.m. Friday at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Bro. Norman Mattox officiating. Visitation will be 12 until 2 p.m. Friday at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those unable to attend. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
