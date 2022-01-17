Mary Jo Parham Young, 86, met her Savior face to face on Saturday, January 15, 2022. She was born in Monroe County, on June 29, 1935, to the late Chap and Mary Roebuck Parham. Mary Jo grew up in Monroe County, in the Parham Community and graduated from Hatley High School. She married the love of her life, Jimmy Doyle Young, on July 2, 1954 and together they were blessed with two children. Mary Jo was a devoted wife, loving mother and also helped support her family. Her most important job was being a homemaker but she also worked at Amory Garment for many years. Mary Jo made many friends while working and through the years they shared some great memories. She was a faithful member of Amory Church of Christ and was a wonderful example of a fine Christian woman. Mary Jo was selfless and loved serving her church family, volunteering and cooking for others in need. She loved people, was joyful, enjoyed traveling, and was always happy to catch up on old times with friends. Her family, especially her grandkids, were the apple of her eye and she always went to their ballgames. Some of her closest friends were her sisters and her former co-workers, with whom she would shop, travel and visit. Mary Jo enjoyed listening to country and gospel music, cooking for others, and growing beautiful flowers. Through the years, Mary Jo touched many lives and her loving, sweet spirit will be remembered for years to come. She was a wonderful role model of a humble Christian woman to her family and friends. They are forever grateful for all the love and time Mary Jo poured into their lives. She will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved her. Mary Jo is survived by her sons, Gary Doyle Young, Amory, and Stephen Young (Portia), Amory; grandchildren, Staci Young, Zachary Young, Katie Hughes, Jacob Young, Gabe Young, and Cody Young; sister, Sherryel Cooper (Harold), Amory; brother, Herbert Parham (Julia), Parham Community; ten great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jimmy Doyle Young; sisters, Martha Faye Loden (Farrar), and Linda Pickle (Lester); brother, Eb Parham. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at 11:00 am at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory with Mr. Lesley Grant and Mr. Brad Blaylock officiating. Burial will follow in New Hope Cemetery, Amory, MS with Pallbearers being Zac Young, Jacob Young, Cody Young, Gabe Young, Dillon Young, Shayne Grant and Chad Hughes. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday morning from 10:00 am until the service hour at the funeral home in Amory, MS. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Amory Church of Christ, 1005 Boulevard Drive North, Amory, MS 38821. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com
