Mavis J. "Dimple" Young, 82, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at home in Booneville. She was born on April 12, 1938, in Tippah County to Charlie Andrew Dillard and Tina Mae Sexton Dillard. She enjoyed reading, cooking pies for her church, watching her grandkids play sports, watching the Atlanta Braves, the Kentucky Wildcats, the Tennessee Lady Vols. She also loved roses and listening to gospel music. She cherished her church and was a longtime treasurer for her Sunday School class at Carolina Methodist Church. Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Friday, July 3, 2020, at Booneville Funeral Home with Bro. Dan Estes and Bro. David English officiating. Visitation will be from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be in Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. She is survived by her husband, Gerald Young, whom she married June 22, 1957; son, Jerry Young (Jo) of Jumpertown; daughters, Sherry Young of Booneville, Pamela Manley (Chuck) of Dry Creek, and Traci Murphy (Chris) of Booneville; brother, Gene Dillard (Geraldine) of Ripley; sister, Olene Davis (Sidney) of Ripley; grandchildren, Amy Jo Brooks (Steve) of Blue Springs, Logan and Zachary Manley of Dry Creek, Katelyn Murphy and Eli Murphy, both of Booneville; great-grandson, Ethan Brooks; and sister-in-law, Shirley Barron (Jimmy). She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Annie Lois Lence. Pallbearers will be Logan Manley, Eli Murphy, Jimmy Barron, Zachary Manley, Tyrone Koon, and Bud Lindsey. Memorials may be made to Carolina Methodist Church 2001 Ninth Street, Booneville, MS 38829. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
