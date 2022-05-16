Merlene Young , 67, passed away on May 12, 2022, at North Ms Medical Center in Tupelo. Merlene was born Feb 7, 1955. She was a Homemaker, loved her plants, gardening and woodworking. She leaves her husband Jesse Young of Tremont, Daughters Amy Jean Blank (Ryan) of Lacrosse, Wi, Candace Olson of Arcadia, Wi, 2 Sons, Shannon Olson of Huntington Beach Ca, and Alan Olson (Amy) of Sparta, Wi. Her mother Sandra Booth of Tremont. A host of Siblings, 13 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. She was preceded by her Foster Parents Ray and Jan Raasch and 3 brothers. Services of Remembrance are Friday, May 20th from 11am to 1pm at Calvary Praise and Worship Church with Bro Ray Stevens officiating. Arrangements by ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTER - TUPELO. Our family at Associated are very honored to have been chosen to serve the Young family. To leave your condolences please refer to associatedfuneral.com
