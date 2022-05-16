Merlene Young , 67, passed away on May 12, 2022, at North Ms Medical Center in Tupelo. Merlene was born Feb 7, 1955. She was a Homemaker, loved her plants, gardening and woodworking. She leaves her husband Jesse Young of Tremont, Daughters Amy Jean Blank (Ryan) of Lacrosse, Wi, Candace Olson of Arcadia, Wi, 2 Sons, Shannon Olson of Huntington Beach Ca, and Alan Olson (Amy) of Sparta, Wi. Her mother Sandra Booth of Tremont. A host of Siblings, 13 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. She was preceded by her Foster Parents Ray and Jan Raasch and 3 brothers. Services of Remembrance are Friday, May 20th from 11am to 1pm at Calvary Praise and Worship Church with Bro Ray Stevens officiating. Arrangements by ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTER - TUPELO. Our family at Associated are very honored to have been chosen to serve the Young family. To leave your condolences please refer to associatedfuneral.com

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.