Nona Jean Whitlock Young, 87, passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at her daughter's residence in Nettleton. Services will be on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Nettleton. Visitation will be on Saturday 12:00-2:00 p.m. at the funeral home . Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery.

