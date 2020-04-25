SMITHVILLE, MS -- Patricia Clytee Young, 69, passed away Sunday, April 23, 2020, at DIversicare Nursing Center in Amory, MS. Services will be on Monday, April 27, 2020 at Kennedy Haven Cemetery, Amory, MS.

