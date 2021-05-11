Ricahrd "Dick" Starlyn Young, 84, passed away Friday, May 07, 2021, at Piedmont Henry Hospital in Stockbridge, GA. Services will be on Thursday, May 13 at 11 AM at Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Union County. Visitation will be on Thursday, May 13 from 10:30 AM to 11 AM at Bethlehem United Methodist Church. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Burial will follow at the church cemetery..

