Richard "Dick" Starlyn Young, 84, resident of Jackson, Georgia for over 20 years, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at the Piedmont Henry Hospital in Stockridge, GA. Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. Young will be 11 AM Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Bethlehem United Methodist Church in New Albany with Rev. Brownie Toehill officiating. Burial with Military Recognition will follow in the church cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Mr. Young was born November 11, 1936, the eldest son of the late Starlyn Henry and Virginia McGaughey Young and received his education in the Grayridge, Missouri Public School System. A Christian, Mr. Young proudly served his country United States Air Force and was the owner and operator of Commercial Heating and Air Conditioning in the Atlanta area. Visitation will be today from 10:30 AM to 11 AM at Bethlehem United Methodist Church. Mr. Young is survived by his wife, Elaine Mathis Young, a son, Robert Young of New Mexico, his daughters, Pamela Young of Las Vegas, NV and Connie Young of Boulder City, NV and Tasha Young of Jackson, GA, one granddaughter, Heidi Cataldo , of Las Vegas, NV, two brothers, John Young of New Albany and David Young (Diane) of Pickwick Dam, TN and three sisters, Carol Anson of New Albany, Melinda Dunlap of Cummings, GA and Cathie Bouland (Jeff), Marion, AR. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Terry Young and Steve Young, two brothers in law, Jack Dunlap and John Anson. The American Flag at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care honors Mr. Young and all Veterans for their service to our country...GOD BLESS AMERICA!!! The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Young family at nafuneralsandcremations.com
