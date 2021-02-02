Robert Earl Young, 53, passed away Saturday, January 30, 2021, at his residence in Tupelo. Services will be on A memorial releasing balloons will be announced at a later date at Agnew & Sons is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.

