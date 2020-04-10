Robert H. Young of O Fallon, MO, passed away at the age of 78 on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Young and Maurine Stephens. Robert is survived by his beloved wife, Peggy Young; his children, Rob (Sherry) Young and Michelle (Tim) Somers; his grandchildren, Delisa (Jason) Clow and Zach Young; his great-grandchildren, Sawyer Clow and Emerson Clow; his sister, Ruby Sparks; and he was a loving uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Robert had an entrepreneurial spirit and started his own business, Young's Painting Service, which he enjoyed success with over the years. In his free time, Robert liked watching basketball or catching a great western movie. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Memorial contributions in Robert's name may be made to the American Cancer Society. The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home of St. Charles, Missouri. Please call 636-940-1000 or visit Baue.com
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.