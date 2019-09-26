TUPELO -- Ronnie Young, 96, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019, at home in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. at Tupelo Veteran's Memorial Park Scattering Garden. Visitation will be on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 after the service in the park.

