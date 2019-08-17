TUPELO- Roland K. (Ronnie) Young, Sr. passed away on August 16, 2019, at home after a long illness. He was born in Waukesha, Wisconsin on June 11, 1923 to Harry and Edna Young. He graduated from Waukesha High School in 1942. His sports activities in High School included football, track, cross-country and pole vaulting. After graduation he attended a vocational machinist school in Waukesha, Wisconsin. On September 17, 1942 he joined the U.S. Navy, Great Lakes, Illinois. He took an Engineering Course at the University of Kansas. He served on three Naval Ships: The U.S.S. Boras, Refrigerated Supply Ship; The U.S.S. Washington BB-56 in the Machine Shop; and The U.S.S. Phillipine Dea CV47 in the Engine Room. He also served as a Machinist Mate Ranking and Deep Sea Diver with certification. He Served in combat in the South Pacific. Returning to the United States he was a patient at the Philadelphia Naval Hospital in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania due to lung infection problems while serving in the South Pacific. After leaving the hospital he served at the Naval Frontier Base in Staten Island, New York. Then he was transferred to Bayonne, New Jersey Naval Supply Base. The base was also used for moth-balling WWII ships where he served on the Tire Protection and Shore Patrol units. On May 30, 1946, he married Doris L. Barrett of Jersey City, New Jersey. He attended New York University night school. In 1948, he was on the U.S.S. Phillipine Dea CV47 and cruised the Mediterranean Sea on Occupation Duty. In 1958 he moved his family to Tupelo, Mississippi where he served as Plant Manager of Super Sagless Corporation. He served in Top Management just shy of 40 years prior to retirement. He has served as President of the Tupelo Industrial Club. He was a graduate of the Dale Carnegie Program. He was a Lions Club member. As a member of the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, he served one year as Treasurer and two years as Council President, also six years on the Church Council. In 1989-90' he served as All American Commander, V.F.W. Tupelo Post 4057; served one year House Commander and several years as Chaplain. He served as Commander of the Order of Military Cooties Honor Group; now a life member. He was a life member of the American Legion, a member of the American Legion 40/8 Honor Society, where he served as Commander for five years. He also served on the 40/8 Flag and Nurse programs. He was a Master Mason, a York-Rite Knight, Templar Mason and a 33 degree Scottish-Rite Mason. In 1974 he served as President of the Lee County Shrine Club. In 1980, he was Potentate of the Hamasa Shriners. He was a volunteer for the (ESGR) Employee Support of the Guard and Reserves program. He was a member of the Veteran's Legion Breakfast Group. He was an original member on the committee that started the Veteran's Memorial Park. He served on the V.M.P. Executive Council for the Veteran's Park in East Tupelo. He was a VFW Volunteer for the Veteran's Home in Oxford, MS. He also served on the Veteran's Home Activity Committee. He was an "Ole Miss Rebel" fan since 1960. He attended games and loved tailgating with friends and family. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 68 years, Doris and his parents Harry Young and Edna Young-Bauer. Survivors include his daughter, Carol Ann Coker, his son, Mickey Young(Peggy); grandsons, Jamie Coker(Dee Dee) and Mark Young(Kristen); granddaughter, Lindsey Kilgo(Nathan); great-grandchildren: Jax and Ana-Miller Coker, Maddox and Merritt Young, Emrie and Brady Kilgo, all of Tupelo; step-grandsons; Robin Godwin(Cynthia), Sean Godwin(Pam), Brad Godwin(Ramona); step great-grandchildren; Gage, Erica, Addison, Autumn, Destiny and Brooklin, all of Booneville. In lieu of flowers, the Young family request donations to be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, 848 Adams Ave., Memphis, TN 38103. A Celebration of Life, with military honors will be at a later date. Holland Funeral Directors is charged with arrangements and is honored to serve their friends. Condolences can be e-mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
