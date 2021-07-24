Elton Russell Young, 84, crossed over to that "happy hunting ground" from Alive Hospice in Nashville, Tn. after a period of declining health. Russell, a Lee County native and all around great soul, will be remembered at 2 PM Tuesday, July 27, 2021 from the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with burial to follow in the Young family plot at Brewer Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 PM-7PM Monday and from Noon-service time Tuesday all at Holland-Tupelo Chapel, which is honored to be serving their family and friends. Memorials may be made to Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson St., Nashville, Tn. A full obituary will follow in Tuesday's paper.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.