Elton Russell Young, 84, crossed over to that "happy hunting ground" from Alive Hospice in Nashville, Tn. after a period of declining health. Russell, a Lee County native and all around great soul, will be remembered at 2 PM Tuesday, July 27, 2021 from the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with burial to follow in the Young family plot at Brewer Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 PM-7PM Monday and from Noon-service time Tuesday all at Holland-Tupelo Chapel, which is honored to be serving their family and friends. Memorials may be made to Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson St., Nashville, Tn. A full obituary will follow in Tuesday's paper.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.