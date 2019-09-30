Sara Faye Price Young, 87, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019, at the Greenhouses at Traceway after an extended illness. She was born August 3, 1932, to Conrad and Sallie Elliot Price. She was a lifelong member of the Mantachie Church of Christ. She retired from the Mantachie High School where she worked in the cafeteria and loved all the children she served. She was also the receptionist at Cedars Health Center for many years. She enjoyed being around her family. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 2, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Bro. Milton Barlow officiating. Burial will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery. She is survived by her daughter, Gwyn Bailey; her sister, Nell Barber; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Conrad and Sallie Price; her husband, Billy Young; her son, Steven Young; her grandson, Ryder Walton; and her sister, Mary Coggins. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Wednesday at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie. The family would like to sincerely thank the staff of Martin House and Sanctuary Hospice for their kind and loving care. Condolences may be shared with the Young family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
