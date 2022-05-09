Sarah Frances Buckner Young, at age 75, met her Creator from her home in the Auburn Community of Lee County on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Sarah was born on April 19, l947 in Chattanooga, Tennessee to the late Paul Buckner, Sr and Viola Adkins Buckner, who survives at age 95. Sarah lived most of her life in Monroe and Lee Counties where she was beloved by her family and Mother, Mama, Mamoo, Nanny and other terms of endearment to her own children and the extended family which she raised and loved. A special soul who loved the outdoors especially gardening, swimming and fishing, Sarah was a master at crocheting. She enjoyed her coffee, being a "mother hen" to her grandchildren and great grandchildren and faithfully reading and studying her Bible. She faithfully watched "Shepherd's Chapel" on TV and drew great spiritual strength from its ministry. Sarah was a excellent caregiver to the elderly, including her Mom, in her lifetime and a God fearing woman who lived to tell you that God loves you! Her favorite biblical passage was Psalms 100 which declares, "For the Lord God is Good, his love is eternal and his faithfulness endures for generations". A service celebrating her life will be at 5 PM Thursday, May 12, 2021 from the Sadie M. Holland Memorial Chapel at Holland Funeral Directors. Private family burial will follow at Boguefala Cemetery in Mooreville. Visitation will begin at 3 PM Thursday until service time at the funeral home. Sarah is survived by her son, Jimmy D. Young, Jr. of Auburn, her daughters, Jenny Finn of Tupelo and Janie Pate (Braxton) of Mooreville; her grandchildren, Jimmy Young, III (Betsy) of Mooreville, Chasity Hampton (Eric) of Tupelo, Sharah Finn and Steven Finn (Kelsey of Nettleton; Watson Pate, Mary Frances Pate and Will Pate all of Mooreville, Jay D. Young of Mooreville, Aaliyah Young of Mooreville, Megan Parsons (Justin) of Iuka, Elaney Young of Texas, Ava Claire Denton of Mooreville and Joseph Whitlock of Tupelo; her great grandchildren, Knox, Remmington, Nolan, Gus Warner, Ruby Ellen, Brayden, Vivian Rose, Vera Kate and Jace Daniel. 6 siblings, Paul, Bill, Linda ,Judy, Terry and Donna. numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. She was preceded in death by her father, Paul, a son, Jerome Young , a grandson, Casey Young and three siblings, John, Catherine and Cherry Lane. Pallbearers are her "children"- Davis Webb, Brantley Whitt, Cody Keith, Austin Webb, Walker Garrison and Tyler Pender. Honorary pallbearers are Steven Finn and Watson and Will Pate. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming at 5 PM Thursday and permanently archived thereafter.
