Matilda Sue Kirkpatrick Young, 81, passed away on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, in Mantachie, MS. A visitation will be held Wednesday, February 24, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with a service to follow at 11:00 a.m. at Coleman Funeral Home. Interment will be in Poplar Springs Cemetery in Calhoun County. Coleman Funeral Home of Oxford is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Young was born in Calhoun County, MS, to Norman Ruce and Ruby Ellen Kirkpatrick. She attended Houlka High School and later married William Roy Young, Jr. She worked for several years as a teacher's assistant in the Lafayette County School system. Mrs. Young's faith, her family, and her friends were extremely important to her. She loved attending church. She loved to sing the old gospel hymns, and those hymns were guideposts for her life. One of her favorites was "When We All Get to Heaven", and she had indicated that she was ready to be reunited with her family in Heaven. Mrs. Young loved her children and was always so excited when a new baby was added to the family. She loved holding her newborn grandbabies. Her friends were important to her as well. She loved going out to eat, going shopping, and going to the Sweet Potato Festival. If she had her purse, she was ready to go. She was a big fan of Kay Bain and loved to hear Kay sing. Mrs. Young leaves her family a legacy of always doing the right thing, always being kind, following the Golden Rule, and having a strong work ethic. How people treat each other was very important to her, and she taught her family to be good to others. Mrs. Young is survived by three daughters, Vickie (Ricky) Parker, Rhonda (Lance) Hickman, Mary Beth (Jay) Lowrey; one son, James Robert (Suzanne) Young; seven grandchildren, Katie Rote, Maggie Parker, Becky Sheffield, Jason Hickman, Justin Young, Will Young, and Elizabeth Lowrey; and five great grandchildren, John Parker Sheffield, Olivia Young, and Lyla Moghal, Sophie, Mogal, and Hannah Moghal. Mrs. Young was preceded in death by her parents, Norman and Ruby Kirkpatrick and her husband of 54 years, William Roy Young, Jr. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made in Mrs. Young's honor to the Alzheimer's Association (225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601). Please leave online condolences on the Tribute Wall at www.colemanfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.