Virginia Young, 58, passed away Saturday, February 27, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, March 6, 2021 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Zion M.B. Church Cemetery . Visitation will be on Friday, March 5, 2021 3:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. at Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Baldwyn. Family and friends may sign the guestbook @www.agnewandsons.com .

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.