William "Gerald" Young, 81, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, at home in Booneville. He was born October 30, 1938, in Prentiss County to William Henry Young and Fairy Mabel Pannell Young. He enjoyed bird hunting, watching basketball, watching the St. Louis Cardinals and the Ole Miss Rebels. Gerald also admired farming, horse shows and gospel music. He was a member of Carolina Methodist Church. Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Booneville Funeral Home with Bro. Dan Estes and Bro. David English officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be in Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. He is survived by a son, Jerry Young (Jo) of Jumpertown; daughters, Sherry Young of Booneville, Pamela Manley (Chuck) of Dry Creek, and Traci Murphy (Chris) of Booneville; a sister, Shirley Barron ( Jimmy); sister-in-law, Olene Davis (Sidney) of Ripley; grandchildren, Amy Jo Brooks (Steve) of Blue Springs, Logan and Zachary Manley of Dry Creek, Katelyn Murphy and Eli Murphy, both of Booneville; great-grandson, Ethan Brooks. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Mavis "Dimple" Young; and sister, Fairy Dale Young. Pallbearers will be Logan Manley, Kyle Barron, Zachary Manley, Bud Lindsey, Eli Murphy, W. L. Potts. Memorials may be made to Carolina Methodist Church 2001 Ninth Street, Booneville, MS 38829.
