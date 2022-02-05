Timothy Lee Zachary, age 57, passed away on Friday, February 4, 2022 at NMMC in Tupelo. He was born January 8, 1965 to Malcolm Dwight and Delores Ferrell Zachary. Tim was a member of First Baptist Church in Houlka. He was the owner of Comfort Plus Heating and Cooling, LLC. Tim was a workaholic and would work tirelessly to help his customers. He enjoyed spending time with his family. Services will be at 12 Noon, Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at Houlka First Baptist Church with Rev. David Blackwell officiating; burial will follow in the Rose Hill Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Survivors include his wife, Missey Zachary; four daughters, Sara Zachary Shields (Toy), Brenda Wilkerson, Destiny Wilkerson and Karen Wilkerson; two sons, Adam Zachary (Karley) and Sam Zachary; two sisters, Angie Hoen and Terry Warren; and nine grandchildren, Madison Zachary, Easton Sheilds, Adalynn Wilkerson, Olivia Zachary, Liam Zachary, Julian Lopez, Rowan Shields, Richard Wilkerson and Scarlet Lopez. He was preceded in death by his father. Pallbearers will be Adam Zachary, Sam Zachary, Brandon McCary, Justin Warren, Toy Shields and Leaman Martinez. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 PM Monday at the funeral home and from 11 to 12 noon Tuesday at Houlka First Baptist Church. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
