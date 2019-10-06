TUPELO -- Richmond Earl Zeigler, 73, passed away Saturday, October 05, 2019, at Diversacare in Ripley. Services will be on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 2 PM at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 12 noon to service time only at the funeral home. Private family graveside will follow at Tupelo Memorial Park. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.

