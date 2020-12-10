Connor Joseph Wilson Zepernick, 0, passed away Wednesday, December 09, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Services will be on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home and are private for family only. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Mantachie, MS.

