Kenneth Wallace Zink, 72, passed away on September 3, 2020 at his residence in Tupelo following a long battle with colon cancer. He was born October 24, 1948 in Garden City, MI. Upon retirement from Helena Regional Medical Center in 2015 as the business director, he moved with his wife to Tupelo, MS. Kenneth enjoyed helping others and will be greatly missed. Visitation will be at Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel from 5 PM - 7 PM on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. The funeral service will be 2 PM on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 at Lakeview Baptist Church with Bro. Rob Garland officiating. Kenneth is survived by his wife, Jan, of Tupelo; three sons, Patrick Rose of Marysville, MI, Kevin Zink of Dewitt, MI, and Nathan Zink of Grand Ledge, MI; three sisters, Susan Garstha (Earl) of McKinney, TX, Roberta Keener of Valrico, FL, and Virginia Hash of Lakeland, FL; and five grandchildren, Logan, Hunter, Dayton, Khloe, and Owen Condolences to the family may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
