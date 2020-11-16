Dionisio Zuniga, 82, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on 11/18/2020 at 1:00p.m. at Corinth National Cemetery. Visitation will be on 11/17/2020 from 2:00-4:00 at Associated Family Funeral and Cremation Center.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.