The one-of-a-kind, out-spoken and witty, Dr. Jeanette Zurawski more affectionately known as "Dr. Z", died Wednesday, April 14, 2022, at The Meadows. Born on June 30, 1951, to Arthur August and Betty Lou Terry Zurawski in Stevens Point, Wisconsin. She graduated from P. J. Jacobs High School in Stevens Point where she had a special group of friends, Jane, Beth, Chris, Patty, Chris, and Lynn, whom she remained close with all her life. In 1972, she and Jane took on the adventure of backpacking through Europe. Jeanette began her professional career after graduating from nursing school as a Licensed Practical Nurse. In August of 1973, she married Michael A. Dorman in a self-proclaimed "hippie" wedding in Rainbow Lake, South Carolina. During their unique service, they wrote their own vows, had a fudge brownie for a wedding cake, and had "When I'm 64" by the Beatles as their wedding song. Following their nuptials for the first 13 years; with an exception of six months when they lived in Hawaii, they lived in Portland, Oregon, where she continued advancing her career, and enjoyed IndyCar races, where she once ran into Paul Newman. During that time she earned her Bachelor's of Science in Math and Science and received her Doctor of Medicine Degree from Oregon Health Science University. Following medical school, they moved to Kansas City, Kansas for four years during her residency at Kansas University in Rehab Medicine. They also lived in South Carolina and Hawaii before making Tupelo their home in 1988 where she was the Medical Director of Rehab for North Mississippi Health Services. She was an associate member of the American Academy of Medical Acupuncture. She enjoyed marching to her own drum, bird watching, reading, sewing, and traveling especially to Australia where she had the opportunity to witness the rare sighting of Halley's Comet that only appears every 75 to 76 years. She was also a talented embroider and specialized in haute couture embroidery. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Michael A. Dorman of Mooreville; two sisters, Ellen Boyce and her husband, Vaughn, of Ninety Six, South Carolina, and Sue Zurawski of Catawba, South Carolina; three brothers, Mike Zurawski of Stevens Point, Larry Zurawski and his wife, Ardel, of Negaunee, Michigan, and Norm Zurawski of Schofield, Wisconsin; and two special nieces, Stacy and Andrea. Visitation will be 4 until 6 p.m. at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. A special informal gathering of friends will immediately follow at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, 2022, to swap stories and favorite memories of Dr. Jeanette. Z had a love for animals, her husband requests memorials be made in her memory to the Tupelo Lee Humane Society, P.O. Box 2143, Tupelo, MS 38803, where she served many years on the board. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be made at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
